Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Martin County, FL

Martin Parks and Recreation supervisor accused of pawning items purchased with county credit card

Posted by 
Knowhere Treasure Coast
Knowhere Treasure Coast
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hfLof_0bFgCCgv00

A supervisor in the Parks and Recreation Department has been jailed on $100,000 bond. Photo supplied

Martin County Parks and Recreation Supervisor Bryan Buxton has been arrest by sheriff’s office detectives and charged with pawning two Nintendo video game systems and an Apple smart watch that they say he purchased using his county credit card.

A complaint affidavit released by the sheriff’s office Aug. 2 says that Buxton, 37, sold the items on July 10 to Colorado Pawn and Jewelry, located at 2275 S. Kanner Highway in Stuart. The game systems and watch were new and in their boxes, detectives said.

Buxton reportedly provided the pawn shop with a receipt for the items from the Walmart Supercenter at 4001 SE Federal Highway in Stuart, listing the prices of the games at $299 each and the watch at $379, totaling $977, detectives said. Buxton was paid $500 for the items by Colorado Pawn and Jewelry, the complaint affidavit says.

Buxton also purchased smaller items on the same receipt, which totaled $1,055.67. Sales tax was not included, which led detectives to believe that Buxton purchased the items with his tax-exempt county credit card, according to deputies.

Detectives matched the receipt with a copy of the receipt that Buxton turned in to the county’s purchasing department to find that Buxton had allegedly altered the receipt so that it no longer showed the game systems or the watch, and increased the prices of the other items so that it still totaled $1,055.67, the report says.

Buxton is charged with third degree grand theft, giving false information to a pawnbroker, dealing in stolen property, and uttering a forged instrument. Other charges may be pending, detectives said. He is being held in the Martin County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.


Get our free newsletter delivered every morning with straight facts on the top stories shaping the Treasure Coast.

Comments / 1

Knowhere Treasure Coast

Knowhere Treasure Coast

Port Saint Lucie, FL
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Our local Knowhere newsroom publishes the Treasure Coast Brief, a free daily email that helps you get informed in five minutes each morning. The TC Brief covers water quality, weather, development, traffic, government, schools and much more across Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin counties. We also highlight inspiring community leaders, upcoming events, and opportunities to get involved with local organizations. You can visit KnowhereNews.com/TC to learn more about our newsroom and see a breaking news timeline. Please reach out to us if you have any thoughts on how we can better serve your community!

 https://Knowherenews.com/TC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, FL
Stuart, FL
Government
Stuart, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Martin County, FL
Government
City
Stuart, FL
Martin County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Credit Card#Pawn#Nintendo Video#Recreation Department#Colorado Pawn And Jewelry#The Walmart Supercenter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Fort Pierce, FLPosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Fort Pierce City Commission okays stores, storage facility at Harbour Cay Phase II

The artist’s rendering of Phase II of the Harbour Cay commercial development project in Fort Pierce. Image provided. Fort Pierce city commissioners on Monday approved, on second reading, an ordinance that allows for a major modification to Phase II of the Harbour Cay commercial Planned Development on the barrier island in Fort Pierce, allowing for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot retail building, to possibly include a fast-food drive through restaurant, and 14 300-square-foot self-storage units.
Port Saint Lucie, FLPosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Amazon to open 1.1-million-square-foot fulfillment center in Port St. Lucie

Artist’s rendering of an Amazon fulfillment center in Deltona, FL, which is similar to what will be built in Port St. Lucie. Image provided. Amazon announced on Thursday that the company will open its first fulfillment center in the city of Port St. Lucie in 2022, which is projected to bring more than 500 full-time jobs to the area, according to a news release from the Economic Development Council of St. Lucie County.
Saint Lucie County, FLPosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Lincoln Park Community Center offers Edu-time program to St. Lucie County students

The after-school program is open to students ages 5-11. Photo by Getty Images. The Lincoln Park Community Center will offer an Edu-time Program starting Aug. 10. Designed for ages 5-11, this program provides a safe environment for students to come after school, complete homework assignments, read, and participate in fun educational and recreational activities.
Stuart, FLPosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Stuart commissioners to consider final approval of controversial Costco project

Dozens are expected to speak against plans to construct a Costco box store and apartment complex in Stuart. Photo by COS. The Stuart City Commission will hold the second of two public hearings on Monday, Aug. 9, and then either approve or disapprove an ordinance allowing the development of a Costco wholesale box store and nearly 400 apartments on Kanner Highway, south of Martin County High School.
Fort Pierce, FLPosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Fort Pierce Inlet cleanup dive is this weekend

Boats and divers are needed for the cleanup dive of the Fort Pierce Inlet, which turns 100 this year. Photo provided by St. Lucie County. In honor of the Fort Pierce Inlet turning 100 this year, MMPS Environmental is asking boaters and divers to help with a biannual Fort Pierce Inlet Cleanup Dive on Saturday, Aug. 7, and Sunday, Aug. 8.

Comments / 1

Community Policy