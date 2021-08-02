Martin Parks and Recreation supervisor accused of pawning items purchased with county credit card

A supervisor in the Parks and Recreation Department has been jailed on $100,000 bond. Photo supplied

Martin County Parks and Recreation Supervisor Bryan Buxton has been arrest by sheriff’s office detectives and charged with pawning two Nintendo video game systems and an Apple smart watch that they say he purchased using his county credit card.

A complaint affidavit released by the sheriff’s office Aug. 2 says that Buxton, 37, sold the items on July 10 to Colorado Pawn and Jewelry, located at 2275 S. Kanner Highway in Stuart. The game systems and watch were new and in their boxes, detectives said.

Buxton reportedly provided the pawn shop with a receipt for the items from the Walmart Supercenter at 4001 SE Federal Highway in Stuart, listing the prices of the games at $299 each and the watch at $379, totaling $977, detectives said. Buxton was paid $500 for the items by Colorado Pawn and Jewelry, the complaint affidavit says.

Buxton also purchased smaller items on the same receipt, which totaled $1,055.67. Sales tax was not included, which led detectives to believe that Buxton purchased the items with his tax-exempt county credit card, according to deputies.

Detectives matched the receipt with a copy of the receipt that Buxton turned in to the county’s purchasing department to find that Buxton had allegedly altered the receipt so that it no longer showed the game systems or the watch, and increased the prices of the other items so that it still totaled $1,055.67, the report says.

Buxton is charged with third degree grand theft, giving false information to a pawnbroker, dealing in stolen property, and uttering a forged instrument. Other charges may be pending, detectives said. He is being held in the Martin County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.