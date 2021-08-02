Cancel
Florida reports record number of people hospitalized with COVID-19

Knowhere News
Knowhere News
Florida on Sunday reported a record number of people hospitalized for the COVID-19 coronavirus, officials said, as the Delta variant continues to spread in the U.S. 

knowherenews.com

Knowhere News

Knowhere News

Knowhere is a news media organization powered by machine learning, and we strive to publish the most unbiased news stories. We use a combination of artificial intelligence-based tools and traditional reporting to discover, write, edit, fact-check, publish, and distribute daily newsletters to our readers. At present we publish two daily newsletters: The Brief is our global newsletter covering US-centric and global stories; The TC Brief is our first hyperlocal newsletter covering stories in the Treasure Coast region of Florida.

 https://knowherenews.com/us
