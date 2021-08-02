Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Suns to Bring Back Cameron Payne

By Shyam Ramachandran
Posted by 
FortyEight Minutes
FortyEight Minutes
 5 days ago

The Suns had a great season but ultimately came up short in the NBA Finals to the Bucks. With the offseason underway, the reigning Western Conference champs are looking ahead to next season and are taking care of business by re-signing Cameron Payne .

The deal will be for $19 million over three seasons, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Through 22 playoff games, Payne averaged 9.3 PPG while shooting 42.5% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc. Payne will likely play a limited number of minutes but Phoneix clearly likes what they have in him. Now the team will also look to re-sign their star point guard, Chris Paul , sooner than later.

The post Suns to Bring Back Cameron Payne appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

Comments / 0

FortyEight Minutes

FortyEight Minutes

Columbus, OH
16
Followers
1K+
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Payne
Person
Chris Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Western Conference#The Phoenix Suns#Yahoo Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

How much does Chris Paul make from State Farm?

How much money does Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul make from all those State Farm commercials he’s in each season?. NBA fans have seen a lot of Chris Paul during the playoffs. Not only has the Suns guard guided his team to the NBA Finals, but he’s been...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

3 Phoenix Suns players who won’t be back next season

The Phoenix Suns must reset and reload for another title run, but these three players won’t be a part of that quest in 2021. The Phoenix Suns‘ magical NBA season came to an unceremonious end. After taking a 2-0 lead on the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo and company won four straight the capture the NBA title. It was a hard defeat for a Phoenix team on an unforgettable ride since the postseason began.
NBAtheScore

Report: Suns to reward Payne with 3-year, $19M contract

The Phoenix Suns agreed to re-sign guard Cameron Payne to a three-year, $19-million contract, sources told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes. Payne made 60 appearances for the Suns during the regular season, tallying 8.4 points and 3.6 assists per game. However, the hyper-aggressive role player shined brightest during the playoffs. With...
NBAPosting and Toasting

Elfrid Payton is reportedly signing with the Phoenix Suns

Hello, friend. I have some good news for you—news that will hopefully quell the nightmares you’ve been experiencing over the past year or so... It seemed clear that the much-maligned point guard would not be returning once the front office signed Kemba Walker, but we couldn’t be quite sure. What if somebody got hurt mid-season and Elf was just sitting there, un-signed, beckoning coach Tom Thibodeau to bring him back?
NBAchatsports.com

Phoenix Suns: 3 Things Landry Shamet Brings to the Table

Phoenix Suns, Landry Shamet. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports. The Phoenix Suns refused to wait until the NBA Draft’s opening moments to begin retooling their roster. Agreeing to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, the Suns just swapped pick No. 29 and Jevon Carter for sharpshooter Landry Shamet. The...
NBAchatsports.com

Phoenix Suns: Point Guards to Bring in if Chris Paul Departs as Free Agent

Phoenix Suns (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) Chris Paul leaving the Phoenix Suns right after a run to the NBA finals would be quite an abrupt ending to such a hope-filled season. But with factors coming into play such as Phoenix’s potential budget issues, and Paul’s friendship with LeBron James,...
NBANewsday

Nets draft LSU's Cameron Thomas, North Carolina's Day'Ron Sharpe after trading Landry Shamet to Suns

In the five years since his hiring in February, 2016 as general manager of the Nets, Sean Marks has made trades that have had an impact on each of the succeeding six drafts. He continued that tradition prior to the start of the 2021 draft Thursday night at Barclays Center by trading sharpshooting guard Landry Shamet to the Suns for backup point guard Jevon Carter plus the No. 29 overall pick in the first round.
NBAbrightsideofthesun.com

Suns/NBA Free Agency: Cam Payne returning, Torrey Craig to the Pacers

Many questions surrounded James Jones and the Phoenix Suns as to what they would do as the franchise embarked on Free Agency 2021. One of the hopes was that Phoenix would retain Cameron Payne following a very productive 2020-21...no pun intended...campaign. His re-signing would assist with the long-term need of...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cam Payne agrees to $19 million deal with Suns

The Phoenix Suns moves keep coming as NBA free agency has kicked off in full force. The Suns have re-signed Chris Paul to a huge four-year deal, and now the Suns are bringing back Cam Payne on a three-year deal worth around $19 million, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.
NBAchatsports.com

Phoenix Suns: 3 Free Agent Targets to Avoid Bringing Aboard

Phoenix Suns (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) The Phoenix Suns enter the NBA’s 2021 free agency period with one task standing above all else: bringing back Chris Paul. As the driving force behind their return to the NBA playoffs and eventual Western Conference conquest, the Suns need the man deemed “Point God” next year like a fish needs water.
NBABullets Forever

DC point guard options. Call Cameron Payne Monday

DC needs to get 2 out of these 6 players. With Holiday playing most of his minutes at SG with the Pacers DC really needs to add two point guards. Salary 15 million plus: Lonzo Ball. Salary 10-15 million: Cameron Payne, Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Jackson. Salary under 10 million: Raul...

Comments / 0

Community Policy