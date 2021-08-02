Cancel
NBA

Kelly Olynyk to Sign with Pistons

By Shyam Ramachandran
FortyEight Minutes
 5 days ago

Drafting Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick may have been the biggest move this offseason for Detroit, but the Motor City tips off free agency with a three-year deal for big-man Kelly Olynyk . ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (via Twitter).

Olynyk spent time with the Heat last season prior to getting traded to the Rockets in a trade package that sent James Harden to the Nets. Olynyk can form a strong big-man duo alongside Jerami Grant and help Cunningham thrive on offense.

