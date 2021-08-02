State And Local Governments May Require A Vaccine Mandate. ‘Red States’ Are Doing Exactly The Opposite
The Washington Post’s Ruth Marcus expresses the frustration and anger responsible adults who live in the reality based community feel towards those reckless and irresponsible MAGA/QAnon cultists who refuse to get vaccinated out some partisan motive “to own the libs” – putting themselves, their family and friends, their neighbors and coworkers, and their fellow American citizens, including innocent children, at risk of serious illness and death. Require the vaccine. It’s time to stop coddling the reckless (excerpt):blogforarizona.net
