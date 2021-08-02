Crews respond to brush fire along Highway 55 near Horseshoe Bend

First responders are battling a brush fire along Highway 55 in Boise County.

According to official fire updates, the fire started Monday afternoon near milepost 66 on Highway 55, between Sportsman Access and Porter Creek roads.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. It is also unclear if any structures or residential buildings are currently threatened by the fire.

Fire officials also did not share how large the fire is or how many crews are responding to the wildfire.

KTVB has a photographer en route to the fire and will bring the latest updates during the News at 10 on Monday night.

Currently, the entire Gem State is experiencing at least moderate drought conditions. Roughly 84% of Idaho is at severe drought levels.

While this past weekend's sudden rainfall may appear to likely help firefighting efforts, wildfire experts told KTVB that it can also hamper crews' work.

“We are at a preparedness level five so resources are stretched really thin nationwide," Logan Scherschel, a spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service, said. "So people need to do their due diligence to make sure that they are doing their best to make sure that human-caused fires remain on top of their minds.”

The recent rainstorms can also cause flash flooding, which can also impact firefighters' efforts.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and this article will be updated with new information when further details are made available.

