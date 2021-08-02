Cancel
Take-Two boss: ‘Development cycles are not getting shorter’

By Jeff Grubb
VentureBeat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo not expect a return to the old releaser cadence for Take-Two Interactive’s publishing labels like Rockstar Games. While a decade ago, Rockstar used to release one game a year, it has only released Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 since 2013. And Take-Two Interactive Entertainment chief executive officer Strauss Zelnick told a group of investors in a conference call today that is unlikely to change.

Person
Strauss Zelnick
#Take Two#Mobile Games#Game Companies#Rockstar Games#Red Dead Redemption 2
Electronic Arts is really making that Dead Space game that fans wanted. The game is going simply by the name “Dead Space.” And as I previously reported, that represents developer EA Motive’s desire to remake the original game while also rebooting the franchise as a whole. And fans should get a chance to experience the results of those efforts when Dead Space launches in fall of 2022, according to sources familiar with development.

