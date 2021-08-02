Take-Two boss: ‘Development cycles are not getting shorter’
Do not expect a return to the old releaser cadence for Take-Two Interactive’s publishing labels like Rockstar Games. While a decade ago, Rockstar used to release one game a year, it has only released Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 since 2013. And Take-Two Interactive Entertainment chief executive officer Strauss Zelnick told a group of investors in a conference call today that is unlikely to change.venturebeat.com
