Take-Two boss: ‘Development cycles are not getting shorter’

What GTA 5 cheats are in Grand Theft Auto 5? Cheat codes are sadly a bit of a rarity in this day and age. There was a time when virtually every game under the sun launched alongside a list of convoluted button prompts allowing you to unlock secret costumes, exciting items, and, if you were really lucky, brand new gameplay mechanics. But while this has fallen out of fashion in recent years, Rockstar Games has managed to keep the trend alive. And, as a consequence, Grand Theft Auto 5 is stacked to the brim with GTA 5 cheats that should maximise your enjoyment as you explore the sublime city of Los Santos.