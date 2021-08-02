Cancel
Louisiana State

Louisiana hospital brings in outside help with surge

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Louisiana's largest hospitals brought in nearly three dozen health care workers from across the country Monday to help treat COVID-19 patients. (Aug. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/8eb86b5c58cc4191aed609ac0e7423a3.

Louisiana StateNewsTimes

Louisiana hospitalizations rise to highest level in months

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana's health department on Tuesday reported its second-highest total of new COVID-19 cases since early January as well as the highest number of hospitalizations from the virus since early February, when vaccines were not yet widely available. Hospitalizations caused by COVID-19 had been consistently under 300...
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

A New Variant of COVID-19 Has Been Found in North Louisiana & TX

Just when Louisiana was starting to come to grips with a more infectious strain of the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic - another one has been detected by health professionals in North Louisiana and Texas. Now, in addition to the original virus and the Delta variant, residents have the new "Lambda" variant to deal with.
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

Louisiana hospital chain mandates COVID vaccine for employees

(The Center Square) – One of the largest health care systems in Louisiana is telling its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or face termination. The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System announced a vaccine mandate Tuesday and said the policy is necessary to combat Louisiana’s current coronavirus surge and lead by example.
Louisiana StatePosted by
KPEL 96.5

Some Louisiana Parents Plan to Boycott First Week of School

For some schools in the state, the year has already began, with some parents electing to keep their little ones at home. By now, all of you are aware of Louisiana's mask mandate that went into effect earlier this week. Until September, at the earliest, anyone who is indoors must be wearing a mask in the state of Louisiana. That applies for any public establishment. Businesses, churches, and of course, schools.
Louisiana StateBiloxi Sun Herald

More than 500 hospital workers contract COVID and are quarantining, Louisiana CEO says

One of Louisiana’s largest hospital systems is down more than 500 employees who are out on quarantine after contracting COVID-19. Ochsner Health gave an update on the coronavirus situation at its hospitals Thursday, revealing 520 employees had tested positive for the virus and were self-isolating, according to a video posted by KLFY. The news comes as Louisiana sees a rapid rise in new COVID-19 cases, jamming up emergency rooms and urgent care facilities across the state.
Louisiana StateNOLA.com

As COVID surge escalates in Louisiana, hospitals shut down elective surgeries: 'No room at our inn'

Louisiana’s ongoing surge of COVID continued to escalate over the weekend, with an additional 6,225 cases reported since Friday, marking one of the largest increases in case counts since the pandemic began. Though vaccinations are also increasing, it’s not enough to stem the flood of patients into hospitals, according to weary health care workers now well into their fourth surge in the past 18 months.
Louisiana Statekadn.com

Louisiana Hospitalizations Continue To Rise; 1,740 Patients in Hospitals

(News15) - As of Friday, July 30, 2021, according to the Louisiana Department of Health, Louisiana has 541,679 COVID-19 cases across the state with 10,999 deaths resulting from COVID-19. Cases- 541,679. Deaths- 10,999. Hospitalized-1,740. Ventilators-167 Acadia- 7,398 cases, 200 deaths. Evangeline-3,976 cases, 100 deaths. Iberia- 8,535 cases, 166 deaths. Jeff...

