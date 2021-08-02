Cancel
San Diego, TX

SDISD providing backpacks and supplies to students for next 3 years

By Alyssa Flores
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 5 days ago
Students of San Diego Independent School District will not have to buy backpacks or school supplies for the 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24 school years thanks to a grant provided by the federal American Rescue Plan.

The school district hopes this will help parents financially, as well as ensure students have the necessary supplies to avoid any further learning loss.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has created instructional gaps for all students, and there is a lot of catching up to do this year since all students are returning to in person learning. San Diego I.S.D. wants to make the transition back to school as smooth as possible and supplying students with everything that they need will be one way to do this," SDISD officials said in a release.

According to the district, they were able to apply for a ESSER III grant in the spring and they were approved, allowing for them to provide everything students need for the next three school years.

