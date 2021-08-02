Cam Payne reportedly agrees to re-sign with Suns on 3-year contract

Hello, friend. I have some good news for you—news that will hopefully quell the nightmares you’ve been experiencing over the past year or so... It seemed clear that the much-maligned point guard would not be returning once the front office signed Kemba Walker, but we couldn’t be quite sure. What if somebody got hurt mid-season and Elf was just sitting there, un-signed, beckoning coach Tom Thibodeau to bring him back?