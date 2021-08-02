Cam Payne reportedly agrees to re-sign with Suns on 3-year contract
Backup point guard Cam Payne has agreed to re-up with the Phoenix Suns on a three-year, $19 million deal, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes. Phoenix this past season retained Payne after he first joined the team for eight games in the Disney World bubble to close the 2019-20 season. The next year, he played a key role coming off the bench during the Suns’ run to their first postseason appearance in more than a decade.arizonasports.com
