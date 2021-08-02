Thursday’s Storms Break Record For Most Tornadoes In Tri-State Area In Single Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tornadoes that ripped through the tri-state area last week have earned a spot in the record books. The nine tornadoes that spawned last Thursday is the most the area has seen in a single day.

It’s the highest single-day total in modern history, going all the way back to 1950. The previous record was eight tornadoes, which was set in 1989.

The most powerful tornado was an EF-3 in the Trevose area, where a car dealership was hit.