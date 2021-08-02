Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Thursday’s Storms Break Record For Most Tornadoes In Tri-State Area In Single Day

By CBS3 Staff
Posted by 
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n4rBR_0bFg9TWC00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tornadoes that ripped through the tri-state area last week have earned a spot in the record books. The nine tornadoes that spawned last Thursday is the most the area has seen in a single day.

It’s the highest single-day total in modern history, going all the way back to 1950. The previous record was eight tornadoes, which was set in 1989.

The most powerful tornado was an EF-3 in the Trevose area, where a car dealership was hit.

Comments / 0

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Tri State Area#Philadelphia#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Posted by
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Hot And Steamy Thursday With More Sun, Storms Possible

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It was a warm, dry start Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds as South Florida enjoys more sunshine compared to the past few days. Although the rain chance is lower, some showers will be possible and scattered storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. However, the storms will not as widespread or severe as the past few days. Thursday is a transitional day as the jet stream begins to lift North allowing for high pressure to build in and provide more of a southeasterly steering flow. Highs will climb to 90 Thursday afternoon and it will feel...
Ohio StateYour Radio Place

NWS: Thursday storms spawn five tornados in four counties in Ohio

NEW ATHENS, Ohio–The clean up continues in several parts of the state Saturday morning after at least five tornados were reported Thursday evening in four different counties. National Weather Service officials were in Pickaway, Harrison, Jefferson and Washington counties on Friday surveying storm damage from Thursday evening. Around 5:10 pm...
vandaliaradio.com

Storms roll through area last night, one tornado spotted in central Illinois

Storms rolled through the area on two different occasions last night. The first round hit Fayette County around 8:30 and moved through the area over the next hour. The storms, for the most part, seemed to be general thunderstorms—bringing some thunder and lightning, heavier rain and some wind—moving through the area. But, one individual–Carrie Nicole Brandeberry of Vandalia–shot a video near the Fayette County Courthouse that shows a suspicious looking cloud and the video was shared on social media. There was some question over whether the cloud was a funnel cloud or if it was a scud cloud. There was also a question over why there would have been no sirens at the moment—one reason would be there were no watches or warnings at the time and such a spotting would be very tough to determine at that point. Another round of storms came through the area around 11 pm, bringing heavier rains and storms again.
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Thunderstorms To Roll Through Saturday, Severe Weather Possible In Evening

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The first of a many waves of thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities on Saturday morning, bringing widespread heavy rain for the first time in weeks. Northern Minnesota missed out on the rain, but according to Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak, the rain will push slightly north with a warm front as the day goes on. At WCCO in downtown Minneapolis 0.62" of rain fell in 25 minutes — about 1/5th of ALL of the rain this summer (since June 1st).This is also the largest single-storm rainfall since June 20th — almost 7 weeks ago.More rain likely off and on through the...
spectrumnews1.com

Wednesday night's storms brought tornado and wind damage

Severe thunderstorms rolled across Wisconsin Wednesday night into early Thursday, producing wind damage along the way and even spinning up at least five tornadoes. National Weather Service survey crews found tornado damage in five locations so far. They will continue to look at damage today, seeing if additional tornadoes happened.
NECN

Strong Storms Expected Thursday Night; Tornado Threat Possible

Sunshine develops this afternoon as high pressure noses south into New England. Overall, expecting a dry and pleasant day with highs only reaching into the mid- to upper 70s, with low 70s at the coast. Showers may develop across western Massachusetts and Connecticut as a weak area of low pressure...
Atlantic City Press

WATCH NOW: Tornado watch issued for most of NJ Thursday, here's what to know

A tornado watch is in effect for all of South Jersey through 9 p.m. Thursday. This comes as isolated severe weather will be likely after 4 p.m. A tornado watch means the ingredients are present for tornados, but there is not one on the ground. If a tornado is imminent in your area, a warning will go into place.
WOWK

Severe storms possible in the area Thursday

Sides in major opioid trial rest, await judge's ruling. Charleston officials vote in favor to ban conversion therapy. Remnants of old Kyova Mall donated for a good cause. Charleston police body cam footage shows dangerous shootout. Strong storms possible Thursday. Update: Three suspects in custody after Charleston shooting. When worlds...
foxbaltimore.com

WEATHER ALERT DAYS FOR MARYLAND; Strong Storms Wednesday & Thursday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Our weather alert days are in effect as we track some of the storms moving in the next two afternoons. Wednesday afternoon, the Storm Prediction Center puts much of our area under a MARGINAL risk (1 out of...
NBC Philadelphia

Q&A: ‘Hurricane' Schwartz Explains Thursday's Devastating Tornadoes

An unheard-of tornado outbreak hit parts of Eastern Pennsylvania, central New Jersey and southern Delaware. Surveys are still in progress now to determine how many there were and how intense as well. But we already know that one of the tornadoes, which touched down in Bucks County, was a relatively...
Posted by
WPG Talk Radio

It’s Official: EF-3 Tornado Struck Bensalem, PA, Thursday Night

The National Weather Service just confirmed that an insanely powerful tornado did in fact touch down in Bensalem, PA, Thursday night. Officials have been surveying sites across our area to evaluate if tornadoes did in fact touch down. Their findings just confirmed that a very powerful EF-3 twister hit Bensalem,...
fox5ny.com

Tornado touchdowns confirmed as severe storms hit tristate area

NEW JERSEY - Fast-moving severe storms rolled through the New York City area on Thursday evening, causing several tornado warnings and bringing drenching rain to parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The National Weather Service confirmed that at least one tornado touched down near Trenton, New Jersey. Video shared on...
seehafernews.com

Big Storms to Affect Most of Wisconsin Tonight into Thursday Morning

Possible storms are on their way to much of Wisconsin tonight, with the Lakeshore area and southwest Wisconsin expecting the worst of the storm. The main danger of the storm is likely to arrive after 10 PM, with the storm subsiding early tomorrow (Thursday) morning. With winds well over 60 mph, rain. possibility of hail and tornados, this storm system has the possibility of turning into a derecho.

Comments / 0

Community Policy