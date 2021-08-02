Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Announces Phase 2 Of Street Cleaning Program Running Through November

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Monday, the City of Philadelphia announced phase two of a street cleaning program. It begins on Monday, and four areas will be targeted to start.

Eventually, the cleaning will be expanded by up to 14 areas by November.

Signs are being posted, and through November, residents will receive warnings if they don’t move their cars.

“It is important for residents to adhere to the specified no parking times posted on the no parking signs. Warnings will be issued to the vehicles parked illegally during the early phase of the pilot. Sweep officers will patrol neighborhoods to issue parking warnings and educate residents on sanitation violations related to trash and litter,” Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams said.

The city says it’s working on designing an app so residents can monitor the process of the cleaning and make it easier on those who have to move cars.

