Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Fire to receive federal funding

By Bronson Christian
 5 days ago
U.S. Senators Gary Peters (MI) and Debbie Stabenow (MI) announced that the Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Fire Department will receive $531,428 in federal funding on August 2, 2021.

“It is critical that firefighters and first responders have the resources necessary to do their jobs safely and effectively,” said Senator Peters, Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. “I am pleased to announce this grant, which will provide important equipment upgrades so that first responders can continue operations and respond to emergencies.”

The federal funding aims to improve operations and safety for firefighters and personnel.

“Our firefighters in Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township put their lives on the line to protect our families, homes, and communities,” said Senator Stabenow. “These new resources will help keep the public safe and give our first responders the equipment they need to do their jobs more safely and effectively.”

“This grant will allow everyone in the county including our fire and ambulance services to upgrade to 800 MHz radios which are far superior to what we were using. This is going to be a huge help to protect our taxpayers,” said Doug Myers, Chief, Berrien Springs-Oronko Township Fire Department.

Eligible fire departments and Emergency Medical Services organizations in Michigan and beyond can apply for Assistance to Firefighters Grants.

More information about the grants can be found at http://www.fema.gov/firegrants [fema.gov] .

