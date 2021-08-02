27th Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival back at full scale after limited capacity in 2020

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Farmers and the city of Pueblo are gearing up for the 27th Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival.

In 202 0, the event was scaled down to only 175 people at a time due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year, the festival is set to happen at full scale.

There will be live entertainment, street vendors, cooking competitions, and of course Pueblo chilies.

The Chile Festival is happening September 24-26 in Historic Downtown Pueblo along Union Avenue.

