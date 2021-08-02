Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pueblo, CO

27th Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival back at full scale after limited capacity in 2020

By KRDO News
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lvAdD_0bFg8htH00

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Farmers and the city of Pueblo are gearing up for the 27th Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival.

In 202 0, the event was scaled down to only 175 people at a time due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year, the festival is set to happen at full scale.

There will be live entertainment, street vendors, cooking competitions, and of course Pueblo chilies.

The Chile Festival is happening September 24-26 in Historic Downtown Pueblo along Union Avenue.

Click here for more information.

The post 27th Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival back at full scale after limited capacity in 2020 appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
844K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Pueblo, CO
Society
Local
Colorado Society
City
Pueblo, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Chile#Cooking#Full Scale#Street Vendors#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Last weekend for Colorado Springs Backpack Bash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday, August 7 is the last weekend for El Paso County's annual Backpack Bash. Hosted by Pikes Peak United Way and COSILoveYou, the Backpack Bash is a citywide effort to provide school supplies to thousands of families and students. Each student will be provided with essential school supplies, additional health The post Last weekend for Colorado Springs Backpack Bash appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs mom creates fundraiser to provide school supplies to low-income students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs mom is working to provide school supplies to low-income students in Southern Colorado. Beth Parke first noticed the need for supplies while volunteering at her children's school. She organized her first school supply drive through her employer, Vanguard Skin Specialists five years ago. Since then, the drive The post Colorado Springs mom creates fundraiser to provide school supplies to low-income students appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine unit coming to southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The state is sending a COVID-19 clinic on wheels called Mobile Vax to Colorado Springs to help with the vaccine rollout. "It's always good to have that option, that's the great part in this country, especially for the Hispanic community," said Raul Armando, a veteran and member of the Hispanic The post Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine unit coming to southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
California StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Air quality concerns this week stemming from California wildfires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- This week, the Colorado Springs air quality index (AQI) reached 100+ on multiple days. According to IQAir, the air quality index reached a peak of 116 on Sunday, August 1st. For context, any figure over 50 is considered moderate air quality. Anything over 100 is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Additionally, Thursday, August The post Air quality concerns this week stemming from California wildfires appeared first on KRDO.
Manitou Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Masks required while in buildings owned by the City of Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Manitou Springs announced Friday, anyone entering a city-owned building will be required to wear a mask. In a press release, the city said all individuals will be required to wear a facial covering, regardless of vaccination status, beginning Monday, August 9. According to the city, this is The post Masks required while in buildings owned by the City of Manitou Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

CDOT and Legends Rock Bar surprising bar scene tonight with DUI reminder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday night, the Colorado Department of Transportation is partnering with Legends Rock Bar to increase awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence. From 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, August 6th, people will get a surprise at the bar with a photo booth that has a "mug shot" filter. The post CDOT and Legends Rock Bar surprising bar scene tonight with DUI reminder appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs recruiting company using incentive program to get people back to work

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Labor Shortages are an issue that has been going on in Colorado and around the country for several months now. Spherion, a Colorado Springs based recruiting company, is launching an incentive program in hopes of changing that. "One of the things you tend to hear is people don’t want to go The post Colorado Springs recruiting company using incentive program to get people back to work appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Champions: Paralympians use Pikes Peak International Raceway to train for Tokyo

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- While the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics start to wind down, Paralympians are getting ready for their chance at gold. Paratriathletes from Olympic City, USA have been training at Pikes Peak International Raceway the last few weeks. It's a setting that's helping them get ready for the heat, and track in Tokyo. The post Colorado Champions: Paralympians use Pikes Peak International Raceway to train for Tokyo appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Pikes Peak Humane Society starts fundraiser to help extremely emaciated, neglected dogs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is raising money to care for three dogs that were surrendered during a neglect investigation. HSPPR Animal Law Enforcement officers were called Monday to a Colorado Springs property to do a welfare check on reportedly skinny dogs. When Officer Suffern arrived, he The post Pikes Peak Humane Society starts fundraiser to help extremely emaciated, neglected dogs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Wallaby Joey gets curious at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's tiniest residents has started exploring the outside world. The joey of Gidgee, a red-necked wallaby, has started making his first peeks out of the pouch. According to the CMZoo, when wallabies are born, they are about the size of an almond and immediately climb The post Wallaby Joey gets curious at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Free parking for jurors serving in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Effective immediately, El Paso County will provide free parking for jurors serving in the 4th Judicial District. Those who are serving can park at the parking structure on Sahwatch Street, directly across the street from the Courthouse. That parking will be available whether a juror is selected or not. The post Free parking for jurors serving in El Paso County appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Some Colorado venues to require proof of COVID vaccine or negative COVID test

NORTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Some Colorado venues are following in the footsteps of other businesses by requiring proof of vaccination. The Boulder Theater, the Fox Theater in Boulder, and the Aggie Theater in Fort Collins will soon require evidence of a COVID vaccine or a negative COVId test to see a show. Visitors will also The post Some Colorado venues to require proof of COVID vaccine or negative COVID test appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Double amputee climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Double amputee, Mandy Horvath, has climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa and the highest single free-standing mountain in the world. The total elevation to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro is 19,341 feet. She summited Mt. Kilimanjaro in June, making her the first double amputee woman to achieve the incredible The post Double amputee climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Sesquicentennial Minute: Horace Shelby was the Springs’ first Black officer, was a founding member of CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs' first Black police officer made a tremendous impact on the city during its infancy. He created a legacy that lives on to this day. And it started decades earlier than you may think. Horace Shelby was a founding member of the Colorado Springs Police Department. With just eight The post Sesquicentennial Minute: Horace Shelby was the Springs’ first Black officer, was a founding member of CSPD appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Search for 2 children last seen in Eastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is searching for two missing and endangered children last seen in Colorado Springs. According to CBI, 10-year-old Alexis Jordan and 1-year-old Amari Jordan were last seen around 10:15 a.m. in the 3000 block of Spotted Tail Dr. CBI believes they're with Stacie Kirkbride, who also The post Search for 2 children last seen in Eastern Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs markets celebrate National Farmers Market Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) - A time to support local businesses has arrived. Local farmers markets across El Paso County are celebrating National Farmers Market Week which takes place August 1-7. It is also worth noting it is Colorado Proud Month, a time to promote local produce grown in the state. Taylor's Produce is one The post Colorado Springs markets celebrate National Farmers Market Week appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Utilities demonstrating innovative water recycling technology

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Utilities partnered with the Colorado School of the Mines and Carollo Engineers to create innovative technology that purifies recycled wastewater to drinking water levels. The PureWater Colorado Mobile Demonstration is used to show a scaled model of the carbon-based direct potable reuse process. The process takes highly treated water The post Colorado Springs Utilities demonstrating innovative water recycling technology appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Vaccination rate rising in El Paso County as Delta variant surges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Vaccination rates in under-vaccinated El Paso County are slowing climbing, amid concerns about the spreading of the Delta variant of COVID-19. "It's definitely risen, but I wouldn't call it a huge shift," said Dr. Stephen Goodwin, El Paso County Public Health Chief Data Scientific Strategist. "The trend is upward, which is The post Vaccination rate rising in El Paso County as Delta variant surges appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Major roadwork planned across Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Major roadwork is planned across Colorado Springs, and drivers are told to expect delays. Along I-25 between Fillmore St. and Garden of the Gods Road crews will begin working on the design of the I-25 Operational Improvement Project. The project is expected to ease congestion along that area of I-25 The post Major roadwork planned across Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Paralympic swimmer prepares to compete in Tokyo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Last time KRDO spoke with Paralympic swimmer Sophia Herzog of Denver, she was headed to London to compete in the 2019 World Championship. That event would help show where she stood ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic games. Those games would, however, didn't happen according to plan. When The post Colorado Paralympic swimmer prepares to compete in Tokyo appeared first on KRDO.

Comments / 0

Community Policy