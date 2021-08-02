Cancel
Santa Barbara County, CA

Repair project to close road, campgrounds in Los Padres National Forest

By Bethany Reeves
KSBY News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MPPE5_0bFg8bav00

In the Los Padres National Forest, crews are beginning a bridge replacement project that will close Sunset Valley Rd. for several months.

The project will take place along Sunset Valley Rd. in Santa Barbara County. It will replace two concrete low-water crossings that pass over Davy Brown Creek and Munch Creek in the Sisquoc River watershed.

Officials with the Los Padres National Forest say that the crossings have been weakened by high water flow and built-up sediment.

Crews will replace the current crossings with larger bridges. Because they will excavate the concrete crossings and bring in materials for the two new bridges, Sunset Valley Rd. will be closed during the project's duration.

Officials say that Davy Brown Campground, Nira Campground and Catway OHV Trail will be included in the closure.

The project is set to finish by March 30, 2022.

