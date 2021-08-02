Cancel
Detroit, MI

New effort launched to raise vaccination awareness among African Americans in metro Detroit

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 5 days ago
There's a newly-launched campaign to increase vaccination awareness in metro Detroit among African American residents.

The effort is being led by Dr. Steve Bland Jr. of the Council of Baptist Pastors of Detroit and vicinity and he's joining us to talk about it the 7 UpFront segment.

"We've taken 50 of our churches and, even though we've done pop-up clinics in the city, we're now every week having a clinic open in every community where our churches are located all the way up and through the end of 6 weeks, that we might be able to push back against this viral spread and help people to know that they can have a safe place that they can come and get not only messaging about the shot and vaccination, but also a safe place to take it."

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

