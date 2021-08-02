Grimes County to host drive-thru Back to School Backpack & Supply Drive

Grimes County's drive-thru Back to School Supply Drive is set to take place tomorrow.

The event will be held at The Grimes County Fairgrounds, 5220 FM 3455 Rd. Navasota, TX 77868, in Navasota and begins at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hundreds of kids are expected to attend and will be able to receive a new backpack, school supplies and access to other community resources.

In order to pick up supplies, parents must have their children accompanied with them.