Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grimes County, TX

Grimes County to host drive-thru Back to School Backpack & Supply Drive

By Jacob Reyes
Posted by 
KAGS
KAGS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=156Fan_0bFg8VFR00

Grimes County's drive-thru Back to School Supply Drive is set to take place tomorrow.

The event will be held at The Grimes County Fairgrounds,  5220 FM 3455 Rd. Navasota, TX 77868, in Navasota and begins at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hundreds of kids are expected to attend and will be able to receive a new backpack, school supplies and access to other community resources.

In order to pick up supplies, parents must have their children accompanied with them.

Comments / 0

KAGS

KAGS

Bryan College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

Bryan and College Station local news

 https://www.kagstv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Navasota, TX
Grimes County, TX
Government
County
Grimes County, TX
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Back To School#Drive Thru#Grimes#School Supply Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy