Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuskegee, AL

Tuskegee forced to chase money over championships

By Steven J. Gaither
Posted by 
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S454c_0bFg8UMi00

After a year off of football, Tuskegee is looking forward to a prosperous 2021 football season.

TU is kicking off the season in a brand new classic and ending it in one of the oldest in HBCU football. It will open the season against Fort Valley State in the first-ever Red Tails Classic. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, who also owns the game.

“You’re getting a double-whammy,” he said during SIAC Media Day. “You make a little money for your school and then you also get some exposure too.”

As a football coach, Willie Slater knows the game will provide exposure for his program. As the school’s director of athletics, he’s looking at the bottom line.

“The only reason you play this game is to make money,” he said. “People can say whatever they want to. A lot of people are in love with the games and the tailgating and all that stuff. But the primary purpose of even having a football is to make money.”

SIAC catching up with Tuskegee

And money — now more than ever in the SIAC — is a necessity. Slater knows this all too well. He’s been at Tuskegee for 15 years now. He had immediate success, winning four-straight titles from 2006 through 2009  and adding three more in 2012, 2014 and 2017 while the rest of the SIAC struggled to catch up.

It has taken a while, but it appears that they have — on and off the field. The Golden Tigers have gone 7-5 in the conference over the last two years while just going 10-10 overall. Now there appears to be an arms race to update facilities — one that Slater says he’s losing.

“Kentucky State got a new field. Morehouse got a new field. Central State of Ohio got a new field. Just looking at these people get all these new facilities and things, which is not gonna do anything but help upgrade their programs,” he said.

“We want to be at that point too —  but you’ve got to make some money to do it,” he said. “We’re making a commitment to start upgrade facilities like everyone else because we’re falling behind.”

To that end, Tuskegee has made the decision to return to a major money maker: the Turkey Day Classic with Alabama State. The rivalry featuring the two Alabama-based HBCU featured both team for most of its history, which dates back to 1924.

“The Turkey Day Classic is a money-making deal. So we’re trying to make money for the program,” Slater said of the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mOddc_0bFg8UMi00

Playoff success has its price

Tuskegee decided to drop the Thanksgiving game in order to compete in the NCAA Division II playoffs after the 2012 season.

“We made the playoffs four years in a row, then some things were changed and now it’s a lot more difficult to make the playoffs,” Slater said. “Then of course, once you make the playoff it’s tough in the playoffs.”

Skegee had some success in the playoffs — winning three playoff games in four years — but that came at a price. In 2017 it renewed its rivalry with ASU in the Labor Day Classic, winning that game as well as beating Jackson State in the Fifth Quarter Classic. It won the SIAC Championship that season, yet was left on the outside-looking-in on the playoffs despite a 9-2 record. That’s because the D2 playoffs don’t recognize games against FCS schools.

So Tuskegee had to make a choice — continue to chase the playoffs, or take guarantee game money that will likely keep you out of them. It’s not a pretty one, but Slater and ‘Skegee had to do so.

“In making money, a lot of times, we have to play I-AA schools. We have to play a school bigger than us, then it hurts you as far as qualifying to the playoffs,” he said. We’re playing Alabama A&M and Alabama State. Those two games will not count towards power rankings to be in the playoffs. We actually get punished to fundraise when we have the ability to fundraise. A Division II school has the ability to fundraise and we are being punished for fundraising.”

While the decision has been made for now — you can tell Slater wants to compete for something bigger.

“I believe a Savannah State or Albany State, I believe you can win a national championship. One of my goals at Tuskegee is to win the national championship. Not just win the SIAC, but win the NCAA national championship. I’ve been a part of that. I believe that we can.”

But for now, it will have to wait until the Golden Tigers can afford it.

The post Tuskegee forced to chase money over championships appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 2

HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

611
Followers
365
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tuskegee, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Athletics#American Football#Tu#Espn#Siac Media Day#The Golden Tigers#Ncaa Division Ii#Asu#Jackson State#Fcs#Alabama A M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Alabama StateScarlet Nation

'This kid can fly': What Alabama is getting with its latest commit

The hype surrounding Kobe Prentice began to take off shortly after he did. The speedy receiver turned heads at an Alabama camp last month, posting a 4.38 time in the 40-yard dash. His recruitment only accelerated from there. Prentice committed to Maryland in late June before receiving a confirmed offer...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

2-Time Super Bowl Champion Coach Has Passed Away

Breaking onto the NFL scene in 1984, the all-time great assistant coach redefined run blocking strategy in the professional game. The zone blocking scheme he implemented during his time with the Broncos completely revolutionized the modern blocking techniques. After a three-year coaching stint with the Broncos in 1984-87, Gibbs bounced...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Video Of Nick Saban At Alabama Practice Is Going Viral

It’s only August, but Alabama head coach Nick Saban is already in mid-season form. Earlier this week, a video of Saban went viral on social media. He was visibly fired up for Friday’s fall practice session, as he was seen showing his offensive players proper fundamentals. Saban wasn’t chewing his...
Texas State247Sports

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian previews fall camp

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas football is back in the air as the Longhorns prepare to kickoff fall camp Friday. First-year head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff have spent the summer getting the game plan going for the upcoming football season while the Longhorns were under the direction of Texas director of football performance Torre Becton.
College SportsUSA Today

CBS Sports analyst predicts SEC West championship season for LSU

The LSU Tigers will finally kick off fall camp this week but that hasn’t stopped anyone from placing a high level of expectations on the team. Head coach Ed Orgeron has also placed high expectations on his quarterbacks, stating the team had two championship-caliber signal-callers. With the injury to Myles Brennan, we will find out if that rings true with Max Johnson.
Cincinnati, OHAthlonSports.com

American Athletic Conference Football: Examining Over/Under Win Totals for the 2021 Season

The American Athletic Conference (AAC) is coming off a Peach Bowl appearance in which Cincinnati nearly knocked off Georgia. I'd say this conference has the respect of everyone across the country between the Bearcats, UCF, Houston, and Memphis. There's plenty of returning talent across the league, especially at quarterback with Desmond Ridder and Dillon Gabriel leading the way. We'll see if there's some value in any win totals in this conference just outside the Power 5.
NFLPosted by
HBCU Gameday

SC State ably stepping into the MEAC void

South Carolina State is the lone powerhouse left in the MEAC after the departure of NC A&T, Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M. The post SC State ably stepping into the MEAC void appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
SportsHastings Tribune

Nebraska Gold wins national championship over Lady Dukes

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Kaelan Schultz likes the feeling of playing with a chip on her shoulder. That’s the motivation she and her Nebraska Gold softball teammates played with all summer, and it concluded Saturday with a national championship in the Premier Girls Fastpitch 18 and under tournament. “I feel...
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

Texas Tech football: Erik Ezukanma a full-go for fall camp

For most teams, the primary goal of spring football is to avoid catastrophic injuries. But in April, the Texas Tech football program flirted with that disastrous scenario when star wide receiver Erik Ezukanma sustained a gruesome broken arm that required almost immediate surgery. Fortunately, we learned this week that Tech’s top pass-catching target is fully recovered from that injury and is a full-go for fall camp.
College SportsWacoTrib.com

Baylor Bears inspired for fall practice

After spending several months away from each other last summer, the Baylor football players won’t be strangers when they open preseason practice Friday afternoon. COVID-19 forced Baylor’s campus to shut down in March 2020, leaving first-year coach Dave Aranda to meet with his team mostly by Zoom. But virtual learning...
College Sportschatsports.com

2021 AAC Media Day Recap: All 11 teams take the podium

The American Athletic Conference held its annual media day Wednesday morning, albeit in a virtual setting. Commissioner Mike Aresco kicked off the morning with dialogue about conference realignment, supportive words about potential College Football Playoff expansion, and a statement declaring that AAC games resulting in cancelation due to positive COVID-19 cases will be forfeited instead of rescheduled.
College Sports247Sports

Duke Football returns to Fall Camp today

Duke Football returns to Fall Camp for an early morning first practice this morning at 7AM, with a new starting Quarterback under center for the fourth consecutive year, and a new Offensive Coordinator(s) for the third consecutive year. Gunnar Holmberg takes the reigns of the QB position in his fourth year in the program, looking to shake some new life in to an offense that has turned the ball over more than any other in the sport over the last two years. On the sidelines and in the booth, there is new blood as well, with Re'quan Boyette (WRs) and Jeff Faris (QBs) sharing co-Offensive Coordinator duties.

Comments / 2

Community Policy