Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Quarterback Myles Brennan Reportedly Breaks Arm

By Chris Reed
99.9 KTDY
 5 days ago

Getty Images

There are some reports coming out of Baton Rouge saying that LSU quarterback Myles Brennan broke his arm.

Brennan is competing against Max Johnson for the starting position, but this injury could make it a lock for Johnson to become the starter this season.

Myles Brennan was set to return to the field this season after suffering a bizarre injury last year to his abdomen.

This all comes as Brennan has waited for his time at LSU, having sat behind All-American Quarterback Joe Burrow.

LSU football will start its 2021 season on Sept. 4 in Los Angeles against UCLA.

