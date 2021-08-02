Cancel
Dylan O’Brien Joins Zoey Deutch in Searchlight Satire ‘Not Okay’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Matt Donnelly
Dylan O’Brien has joined the cast of the upcoming feature satire “Not Okay.”

Star of “The Maze Runner” and “Love and Monsters,” O’Brien joins previously-announced leading lady Zoey Deutch in the project from writer-director Quinn Shephard. Brad Weston and Negin Salmasi’s Makeready are producing the film, which will premiere exclusively on Disney’s DTC platforms (Hulu in the U.S., and globally on Star).

With shooting already underway in New York City, “Not Okay” follows a misguided young woman desperate for friends and fame, who fakes a trip to Paris to up her social media presence. When a terrifying incident takes place in the real world and becomes part of her imaginary trip, her white lie becomes a moral quandary that offers her all the attention she’s wanted.

Rounding out the ensemble cast is Mia Isaac (Amazon’s upcoming “Don’t Make Me Go” opposite John Cho), Embeth Davidtz (“Old”) and Nadia Alexander (“Seven Seconds,” “Servant”). Actors Tia Dionne Hodge (“The Land of Steady Habits”), Negin Farsad (“High Maintenance”), Karan Soni (“Deadpool”) and newcomer Dash Perry will also star.

O’Brien rose to fame and social media ubiquity as the lead of “Maze Runner” franchise, from the former 20th Century Fox. His recent “Love and Monsters” was a sweet and irreverent take on the apocalypse movie. In June, he starred alongside Mark Wahlberg in Antoine Fuqua’s “Infinite” for Paramount Plus. He is repped by WME, Principal Entertainment and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark.

The creative team led by Quinn (“Blame”) includes casting director Jessica Kelly (“Pieces of a Woman”), production designer Jason Singleton (“False Positive”), director of photography Robby Baumgartner (“Blindspotting”), costume designer Sarah Laux (“Godfather of Harlem”), editor Mollie Goldstein (“All Together Now”), hair stylist Cynthia Vanis (“In the Heights”) and makeup artist Arielle Toelke (“The Drop”). Caroline Jaczko (“Bad Education”) will produce alongside Makeready.

Isaac is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment, The Osbrink Agency and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner Endlich & Gellman.

Davidtz, whose steep credits include “Mad Men” and “Schindler’s List,” is repped by CAA, The Artists Partnership and Berwick & Kovacik.

Alexander is with Paradigm and Luber Roklin.

