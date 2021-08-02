Lonzo Ball leaves Pelicans for Chicago in sign-and-trade deal: Reports

The New Orleans Pelicans have dealt point guard Lonzo Ball to the Chicago Bulls in a sign-and-trade deal.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Bulls are sending Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Templte and a second-round pick back to New Orleans for Ball.

Ball will sign a new four-year, $85 million contract as part of the deal.

