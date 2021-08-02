Woman found beheaded on Minnesota sidewalk; boyfriend arrested

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (TCD) --

A suspect was arrested last week after a 55-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in the middle of an intersection on July 28.

The Shakopee Police Department released a statement announcing Alexis Saborit, 42, was taken into custody on suspicion of killing America Mafalda Thayer. Saborit was arrested on July 28.

According to the police department, on July 28 at 2:31 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a stabbing incident at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Spencer Street.

When they arrived, they found Thayer and she was pronounced dead at the scene, Shakopee Police said.

Police said they believe the suspect and victim knew each other and that it "wasn't a random act."

KMSP-TV, citing a search warrant, reports Thayer's body was found next to a car and her decapitated head was next to her body. Police officers reportedly found a knife in a trashcan near the crime scene as well as a sheath for a knife.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports bloody shoes and a shirt were allegedly found nearby.

According to KMSP, witnesses allegedly saw Saborit swing something near the passenger side of a car, drag something out of the passenger side, then walk away.

Saborit allegedly told officers he and Thayer had been in a relationship and dating for several years. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports they were together for about 12 years.

Saborit allegedly told Shakopee Police he and Thayer spent the earlier part of the day in the park and were going to a court appearance for him, but she allegedly tried breaking up with him, KMSP reports. Saborit allegedly told police Thayer had "gone too far" and he killed her.

Court records in Minnesota show Saborit was convicted in 2019 on charges of domestic assault. According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, in 2017, Saborit reportedly attacked Thayer because he believed she spoke to another man at a bar that evening.

Her coworkers at Dollar Tree allege domestic abuse was a problem in Thayer and Saborit's relationship.

One of Thayer's coworkers at Dollar Tree told KMSP Thayer asked if she could sleep at their homes to get away from Saborit. One person said, "She came around 1:30, 2 in the morning and knocked. She goes, 'Can I sleep here tonight? I'm afraid he is going to get up and start in again.'"

Saborit was booked into the Scott County Jail.