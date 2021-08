Pour one out for the terrible cheap beer you drank in college, because 11 of those brands will soon be gone. On a recent earnings call, Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley announced nearly a dozen “economy” beer brands will be axed from its lineup. “This will improve supply chain flexibility for our more profitable priority brands, enhance our innovation efforts, enable us to better focus resources and ensure dependable and on-time shipments to our distributors,” he said during the call. “We’re going to invest bigger behind our fast growing global hard seltzer portfolio and we are going to permanently streamline a smaller portfolio of legacy brands.”