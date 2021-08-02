Cancel
Monday night Orioles game thread: at Yankees, 7:05

By Tyler Young
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t look now, but the Yankees are kind of good again, and the Orioles are going to get a full dose of the newly pinstriped additions. Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo are both in the starting lineup, and former Angels hurler Andrew Heaney is on the bump. Not to mention, this squad has won five out of their last six games and seems poised to slip into one of the two wild card spots before season’s end. Paul’s got a full series preview for you in case you need to get up to speed.

