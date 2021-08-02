Flood Advisory issued for Uintah by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 18:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Uintah The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Uintah County in northeastern Utah * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 437 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.6 and 1.1 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Uintah County This includes the following streams and drainages Hill Creek, Green River and Ninemile Creek.