Flood Advisory issued for Albany by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 16:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Albany The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 437 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Albany, Evans Creek Campground, Miller Lake Campground, Lake Owen, Lake Owen Campground and Woods Landing-Jelm.