Special Weather Statement issued for Bacon, Coffee, Jeff Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-02 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Bacon; Coffee; Jeff Davis SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL COFFEE...NORTHWESTERN BACON AND SOUTHWESTERN JEFF DAVIS COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM EDT * At 636 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Broxton, moving northeast at 25 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Douglas, Broxton, Ambrose, West Green and Denton.