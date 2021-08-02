Cancel
Louisiana State

Louisiana hospital brings in outside help with surge

shorelinemedia.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Louisiana's largest hospitals brought in nearly three dozen health care workers from across the country Monday to help treat COVID-19 patients. (Aug. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/8eb86b5c58cc4191aed609ac0e7423a3.

Related
Louisiana StateUS News and World Report

Louisiana Prisons Suspend Visitation as COVID-19 Surges

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Officials suspended visitation and volunteer programs in Louisiana's eight state-run prisons Tuesday to guard against the spread of COVID-19. The action comes in response to a fourth surge of the disease in the state, where hospitalizations — at more than 1,200 as of Monday — have more than doubled in 10 days.
Louisiana StateNewsweek

Hospitalizations in Louisiana See Highest Spike Since Start of Pandemic as Delta Surges

Hospitalizations in Louisiana climbed Monday in the highest single-day increase of COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic. An increase of 169 hospitalizations was reported since Monday, making it the overall fourth largest single-day increase, and the biggest jump since the first few weeks of the U.S. outbreak, according to Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards' office.
Louisiana Statewgno.com

Louisiana senator weighs in on COVID surge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana hit another new COVID case record on Tuesday. With over 6,700 new cases overnight it is the second highest day since Jan. Senator Bill Cassidy said this on-going trend is going to hurt the state’s economy. “We’re that much further from recovering. An association...
Louisiana Statekadn.com

Louisiana Hospitalizations Continue To Rise; 1,524 Patients in Hospitals

(News15) - As of Wednesday, July 28, 2021, according to the Louisiana Department of Health, Louisiana has 531,952 COVID-19 cases across the state with 10,948 deaths resulting from COVID-19. Cases- 531,952. Deaths- 10,948. Hospitalized-1,524. Ventilators-144 Acadia- 7,282 cases, 200 deaths. Evangeline-3,925 cases, 100 deaths. Iberia- 8,313 cases, 166 deaths. Jeff...
Louisiana Statemyarklamiss.com

Louisiana OMV responds to fourth surge of COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Governor Edwards recently announced that Louisiana is in 4th surge of COVID-19. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some people have seen a closed sign when they stopped by a Louisiana OMV location. Now that the 4th surge is upon us, the Commissioner of the Louisiana Office...
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

South leads surge of hospitalizations

Coronavirus hospitalizations in the South are once again surging — in some cases to levels near or above their previous records. Why it matters: Overwhelmed hospitals, especially paired with staffing shortages, cause whole communities to suffer. By the numbers: More than 5,400 coronavirus patients were admitted to the hospital on...
Louisiana StateMedscape News

Louisiana Reinstates Indoor Mask Mandate as Hospitals Fill

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday that the statewide indoor mask mandate would restart on Wednesday to combat the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to the very contagious Delta variant. The mask...
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

Louisiana hospital chain mandates COVID vaccine for employees

(The Center Square) – One of the largest health care systems in Louisiana is telling its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or face termination. The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System announced a vaccine mandate Tuesday and said the policy is necessary to combat Louisiana’s current coronavirus surge and lead by example.

