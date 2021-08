Some people refer to “mixing tricks” but are they really tricks? When is a technique just a technique? Julian looks at some common examples and decides. Some people are going to disagree, that’s fine. Some people are going to think I’m being pedantic or splitting hairs, again totally fine with that, but for me some of the things being enthusiastically described as “tricks” are nothing of the sort. They are simply using equipment for its intended purpose. For something to be a trick, for me it has to involve using a tool in a new way, other than that intended by the designer.