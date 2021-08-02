NBA free agency tracker: Andre Iguodala returns to the Warriors

One NBA season morphs into another.

NBA free agency is here, not that far ahead of next season.

Following two unusual seasons in which COVID-19 impact the regular season and playoffs, the league is slated to get back on its regular schedule this season.

FYI: Training camp opens Sept. 28, and the regular season begins Oct. 19.

There are some All-Stars and future Hall of Famers available and then a bunch of solid role players in free agency. Who ends up where? Which teams have salary cap space or the front-office know-how to get a franchise-altering deal done?

Kyle Lowry is leaving the Raptors to join the Miami Heat on a three-year deal. Douglas P. DeFelice, Getty Images

Here are players who reached deals with teams during free agency.

Friday's deals (Aug. 6)

► Milwaukee acquired Grayson Allen from Memphis for Sam Merrill and two second-round picks, a person with knowledge of the transaction told USA TODAY Sports. Allen has turned into a dependable guard who should help the Bucks mitigate the loss of Bryn Forbes. Allen averaged 10.6 points and shot 39.1% on 3-pointers lasts season.

► Forward Justise Winslow agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, two people familiar with the deal confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. The deal has neither a player nor team option.

► Guard Reggie Jackson agreed to a two-year, $22 million deal to stay with the Los Angeles Clippers, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. He doesn't have any team or player options on his deal. Jackson became a valuable rotation player, particular during the Clippers' playoff run. Although he was expected to attract plenty of suitors, Jackson had affirmed after the season his hope to stay with the Clippers.

► Forward Andre Iguodala came to terms with Golden State on a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum, a person with knowledge of talks between the two sides told USA TODAY Sports.

► Center Willy Hernangomez agreed to a three-year deal to remain with the New Orleans Pelicans, Tandem Sports + Entertainment, his representation, confirmed on Twitter.

Thursday's deals (Aug. 5)

► Center Frank Kaminsky reached a one-year, $2.1 million deal to stay with the Phoenix Suns, his agent, Mark Bartelstein, told the Arizona Republic, which is part of the USA TODAY Network.

► Guard Ben McLemore signed a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, the team announced.

► Free-agent center Khem Birch agreed to return to the Toronto Raptors on a three-year, $20 million deal, a person with knowledge of the details confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.

► Veteran free-agent guard Lou Williams agreed to stay with the Atlanta Hawks on a one-year, $5 million deal, a person with knowledge of the details told USA TODAY Sports. Williams, a three-time Sixth Man of the Year, gave consistent secondary scoring to a young roster.

► Danny Green will return to the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $20 million deal, a person with knowledge of the details told USA TODAY Sports. The Sixers maintain 3-pointer shooting, defense and a strong veteran presence with Green back in the fold.

Wednesday's deals (Aug. 4)

► Raul Neto agreed to return to Washington, a person familiar with the deal told USA TODAY Sports. This gives the Wizards additional depth in the backcourt after reaching a deal to acquire Spencer Dinwiddie.

► The Golden State Warriors dealt third-year forward Eric Paschall to the Utah Jazz for a future second-round pick. The move reunites Paschall with Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, whom were childhood friends in New York.

► Guard Spencer Dinwiddie has agreed to play for the Washington Wizards on a three-year deal at approximately $20 million a season, a person with knowledge of the deal told USA TODAY Sports. Dinwiddie's departure from Brooklyn is expected to be part of a multi-team sign-and-trade deal.

► Miami continued its strong free agency, reaching a one-year deal with Victor Oladipo, a person familiar with the agreement told USA TODAY Sports.

► Point guard Kemba Walker is working on a deal that would bring him to the New York Knicks after a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder, a person familiar with details told USA TODAY Sports. It seemed inevitable that Walker would end up playing for the Knicks in Madison Square Garden where he made a name for himself with UConn in the 2011 Big East tournament.

► Restricted free-agent forward John Collins plans to return to the Atlanta Hawks on a five-year, $125 million deal, a person with knowledge of negotiations told USA TODAY Sports. There was some thought that Hawks ownership might not want pay a certain price to keep Collins, a stretch four who has turned into a 40% 3-point shooter. A surprise Eastern Conference finalist, the Hawks needed to keep Collins if they wanted to keep pace in the East.

Tuesday's deals (Aug. 3)

► Malik Monk is headed to the Los Angeles Lakers where he will give the 2020 champions three-point shooting.

► Forward Georges Niang, who played for Utah last season, plans to sign a two-year, $6.7 million deal with Philadelphia, according to Priority Sports, the agency that represents him.

► Guard Kendrick Nunn came to terms with the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-year, $10 million deal, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told USA TODAY Sports.

► Guard Ish Smith reached a deal with Charlotte for one season, a person with knowledge of the agreement told USA TODAY Sports.

► Veteran forward Taj Gibson will re-sign with the New York Knicks, his agency, Priority Sports, tweeted. The deal will be for one year, $2.64 million.

► The Los Angeles Lakers and restricted free agent Talen Horton-Tucker agreed to a three-year, $32 million deal for him to stay, a person familiar with the deal told USA TODAY Sports. Horton Tucker is a rising young talent that has impressed Lakers with his scoring and defense after securing him in 2019 on a draft-day deal with the Orlando Magic. The Lakes are also in dire need of young players after trading away Kyle Kuzma as part of the Russell Westbrook deal with Washington and declining to exceed Alex Caruso's four-year, $37 million deal with the Chicago Bulls.

► DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls are ironing out the final details of a contract that is expected to pay DeRozan $85 million over three seasons, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told USA TODAY. This will end up being a sign-and-trade with the San Antonio Spurs who are expected to acquire Thad Young, Al-Farouq Aminu and draft picks from the Bulls who are quickly altering the lineup along with the addition of Lonzo Ball.

► Carmelo Anthony is finally teaming up with his longtime friend LeBron James. Anthony announced on Twitter he plans to sign a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

► The Brooklyn Nets continued to make moves to fill out their roster, reaching a two-year, $12 million deal with Patty Mills and a one-year deal with James Johnson. Bruce Brown agreed to sign his one-year, $4.7 million qualifying offer, which will make him an unrestricted free agent following 202102

► Forward Nemanja Bjelica agreed to join the Golden State Warriors on a one-year deal, two people familiar with the terms told USA TODAY Sports. A person added that five other teams had considered acquiring Bjelica through the mid-level exception, but he wanted to join the Warriors instead.

►The Portland Trail Blazers and free-agent guard Tony Snell agreed on a one-year deal, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told USA TODAY Sports.

► Center Robin Lopez and the Orlando Magic came to terms on a one-year, $5 million deal, two people with knowledge of the agreement told USA TODAY Sports. Lopez gives the rebuilding Magic a veteran presence on the court and in the locker room.

► Forward Rudy Gay and the Utah Jazz have reached an agreement on a two-year, $12.1 deal, his agency, Roc Nation, confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.

► Center Andre Drummond and the Philadelphia 76ers agreed on a one-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told USA TODAY Sports. The Sixers found a serviceable backup center for Joel Embiid after Dwight Howard left for a one-year deal with the Lakers in what essentially became a team swap among centers.

► Sam Dekker, who spent the past two seasons playing in Russia and Turkey, reached a deal with Toronto Raptors, Dekker confirmed.

Monday's deals (Aug. 2)

► Point guard Lonzo Ball agreed to a four-year, $85 million offer sheet with the Chicago Bulls . This deal will end up being part of a sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans.

► Kyle Lowry has agreed to a three-year deal with the Miami Heat.

► Miami restricted free-agent guard Duncan Robinson reached a five-year, $90 million to stay with the Miami, a person familiar with negotiations told USA TODAY Sports.

► Restricted free-agent center Jarrett Allen agreed to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers on a five-year, $100 million contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told USA TODAY Sports. This gives the Cavs their rim-protecting big who is a solid pick-and-roll player with an improving offensive game. Allen averaged 12.8 points, 10 rebounds and 1.4 blocks last season.

► Will Barton agreed to a two-year, $32 million to stay with the Denver Nuggets, two people familiar with the deal confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. The Nuggets considered retaining Barton to be their biggest off-season priority. Barton provided dependable scoring and defense during his seven years there. The Nuggets will sorely need Barton's services to offset the loss of point guard Jamal Murray, who remains sidelined indefinitely with a torn ACL in his left knee.

► All-Star guard Mike Conley agreed to a three-year, $72.5 million deal to stay with the Utah Jazz, a person familiar with the terms confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. The Jazz considered retaining Conley to be their biggest off-season priority. Though Conley missed all but Game 6 of the Jazz's second-round loss to the Los Angeles Clippers because of a right hamstring injury, the Jazz are optimistic Conley will be fully healthy next season.

► Guard T.J. McConnell will stick with the Indiana Pacers on a four-year, $35 million deal, according to The Indianapolis Star.

► Center-forward Zach Collins and the San Antonio Spurs came to terms on a three-year, $22 million deal, Priority Spor

► Forward-center Kelly Olynk plans to sign a three-year, $37 million with the Detroit Pistons.

► Center Nerlens Noels agreed to return to the New York Knicks on a three-year, $32 million deal.

► Guard Alec Burks agreed to return to the Knicks on a three-year, $30 million deal.

► Guard Cameron Payne will re-sign with the Phoenix Suns on a three-year, $19 million deal.

► Guard Tim Hardaway Jr. agreed to a four-year, $74 million deal to stay with the Dallas Mavericks, a person familiar with the details confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.

► All-Star guard Chris Paul agreed to a four-year deal with the Phoenix Suns that could be worth as much as $120 million, a person familiar with the details confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. Paul had declined a $44 million player option after leading to the Suns to the NBA Finals at 36 years old. The Suns agreed to a deal that could ensure Paul plays up to age 40 amid both his productive play while avoiding major injuries.

► Shooting guard Doug McDermott is headed to the San Antonio Spurs on a three-year, $42 million contract.

► Forward Bobby Portis shows his loyalty to the Milwaukee Bucks, reaching a two-year, $9 million deal to remain with the 2021 champions, a person familiar with agreement told USA TODAY Sports.

► Forward Moe Harkless agreed to a two-year, $9 million with the Sacramento Kings, a person with direct knowledge of negotiation told USA TODAY Sports.

► The Los Angeles Lakers and free-agent guard Wayne Ellington agreed to a one-year deal, two people familiar with the terms confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. The Lakers made this move to bolster their outside shooting and defense. Ellington, who also played with the Lakers in the 2014-15 season, has shot 38.2% from 3-point range during his 14-year NBA career. Ellington shot 42.2% from deep last season with the Detroit Pistons.

► Center Dwight Howard agreed to a one-year deal to to re-join the Los Angeles Lakers, a person familiar with the deal told USA TODAY Sports. This marks Howard's third stint with the Lakers two years after helping the Lakers win the 2020 NBA title. Howard played with Philadelphia last season after the Lakers determined to go younger. But the Lakers missed Howard's rim protection. Howard hoped to have a second year to his deal, a person told USA TODAY Sports, but the Lakers wanted to maximize roster flexibility for next season that included after playing for Philadelphia last season. Howard helped the Lakers win the 2020 title.

► Solomon Hill reached a two-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, a person familiar with his free agency told USA TODAY Sports.

►Forward Mike Muscala and the Oklahoma City Thunder have reached an agreement on a two-year, $7M deal.

►Guard Alex Caruso agreed to join the Chicago Bulls on a four-year, $37 million deal, Caruso's agent, Greg Lawrence, confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. Caruso had fielded interest from "several" teams, but it remains unclear why the Lakers could not retain him. They had the ability to match his Bird Rights and had appreciated his hustle and ongoing growth. But the Lakers also agreed to terms with Ellington and Trevor Ariza in hopes of bolstering their 3-point shooting and defense. Caruso will team up with Ball after playing together for two seasons on the Lakers.

►The Clippers agreed to keep Nicolas Batum on a two-year deal, a person familiar with the terms told USA TODAY Sports. The person added that Batum's second year is a player option.

► Guard-forward Gary Trent Jr. and the Toronto Raptors came to terms on a three-year, $54 million deal.

► Shooting guard Evan Fournier reached a four-year deal to join the New York Knicks. The Celtics acquired Fournier at the 2021 deadline but were not able to re-sign him.

► Free-agent swingman Reggie Bullock agreed to a three-year, $30.5 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks, his agent, David Bauman, confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. Bauman said Bullock found the fit appealing for numerous reasons, including Luka Doncic's star power, the hiring of Jason Kidd as head coach, Mark Cuban's ownership presence, his potential role and no state income tax.

► Cory Joseph reached a two-year, $10 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, and Trey Lyles agreed to a two-year, $5 million deal with the Pistons, according to the Detroit Free Press.

►The Denver Nuggets agreed to bring back guard Austin Rivers on a one-year deal, a person familiar with the terms told USA TODAY Sports. The Nuggets became pleased with Rivers' attitude and willingness to in a backcourt reserve role after signing up to a 10-day contract about a month after the Oklahoma City Thunder waived him following a trade with the New York Knicks.

The Nuggets view Rivers' shooting and defensive potential as even more important next season because point guard Jamal Murray suffered a season-ending ACL injury to his left knee. Rivers will receive significant backup minutes behind Barton and Monte Morris.

► Free-agent guard Kent Bazemore agreed to a one-year deal with the Lakers, a person familiar with the details told USA TODAY Sports. The person said that the Golden State Warriors offered Bazemore more money after playing in his second stint there last season, but added that Bazemore chose the Lakers because of their NBA title chances and because he was promised a major role.

► Forward P.J. Tucker, who played a valuable role in Milwaukee's championship run with his defense and rebounding, will try to do the same with the Heat. The two sides came to terms on a two-year, $15 million deal, a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports.

► The Portland Trail Blazers agreed to retain guard Norman Powell on a five-year, $90 million deal, a person familiar with the details confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. The Blazers considered re-signing Powell as their top free-agency priority. Powell averaged 17 points on 44.3% shooting in his first season with Portland after spending the first six seasons with the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors dealt Powell to the Trail Blazers before the trade deadline for Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood.

► Blake Griffin plans to return to the Brooklyn Nets on a one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told USA TODAY Sports. Griffin turned out to be a good fit with the Nets in complementary role alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

►The Golden State Warriors secured Otto Porter Jr. on a veteran's minimum deal after declining a mid-level exception to play elsewhere, a person familiar with the details confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. Porter has shot 40.2% from 3-point range during his nine-year NBA career. Porter, at a listed 6-foot-8 at 198 pounds, is considered a dependable defender both at the small forward and power forward spot.

► Gabe Vincent agreed on a two-year, $3.5 million deal to return to Miami.

► Cody Zeller comes to terms on a one-year deal with Portland.

►Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to a five-year, $172 million maximum contract extension, a person familiar with the details told USA TODAY Sports. This marked a significant moment both for Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder after acquiring him two years ago as part of a centerpiece of the Paul George trade to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Thunder considered Gilgeous-Alexander worthy of All-Star consideration after averaging 23.7 points, 5.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds in only 35 games before suffering a plantar fascia tear.

►The Sacramento Kings agreed to retain center Richaun Holmes on a four-year, $55 million deal, a person familiar with the details told USA TODAY Sports.

► Restricted free-agent Guard Devonte' Graham will join the New Orleans Pelicans on a four-year, $47 million contract as part of a sign-and-trade with the Charlotte Hornets, who receive a protected first-round pick from the Pelicans. New Orleans wants more shooting around Zion Williamson, and Graham likes to get up 3s. He shot 37.5% from deep on 8.7 attempts per game last season.

► Guard-forward Sterling Brown agreed to a two-year, $6.2 million deal with Dallas.

►Guard Derrick Rose agreed to a three-year, $43 million deal to stay with the New York Knicks, a person familiar with the deal told USA TODAY Sports. The person added that Rose also fielded interest from the New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat and Washington Wizards. But point guard Kyle Lowry's arrival in Miami helped turn the wheels in motion for Rose to reunite with the Knicks.

► Center JaVale McGee agreed to join the Phoenix Suns on a one-year, $5 million deal. McGee offers frontcourt depth to a team that already features fourth-year center Deandre Ayton. McGee also provides championship experience after winning two NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors (2017, 2018).

► Guard Max Strus agreed to return to Miami on a two-year, $3.5 million deal, Priority Sports, the agency that represents him, confirmed.

