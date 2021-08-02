Packer girls basketball team will compete in Pacesetter Sweet 16 Tournament

The Austin girls basketball team will compete in the 30th annual Pacesetter Sweet 16 Championships in St. Cloud Saturday and Sunday. Austin has its top three scorers from the team that went to state in 2021 as Hope Dudycha, who averaged 19 points per game last year, Emma Dudycha, who averaged 12.4 points per game last season, and Reana Schmitt, who averaged 10.6 points per game last year, are all back.