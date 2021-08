BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the Olympics in full swing, you might be wondering how many North Dakotans have won gold medals at the Games. The answer: three. You may be familiar with the most recent winners, the Lamoureux twins, who won gold with the US Women’s hockey team in 2018, but the first gold medal winner leapt to the top of the track and field in a remarkable way.