John Collins, Hawks not yet close to new deal

By Luke Adams
 5 days ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

As free agency opens, the Hawks and John Collins aren’t close to an agreement on a new contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic (video link), who reports that there’s no momentum in those talks yet.

Collins is one of the top free agents on the market – he ranked second overall in our top-50 list – but he’s restricted rather than unrestricted, giving the Hawks plenty of leverage in contract negotiations.

While it’s possible another team could swoop in with a big offer sheet for Collins, multiple reports this weekend suggested that his potential suitors were becoming resigned to the idea that he’d likely remain in Atlanta.

That’s still the most probable outcome, even if Collins and the Hawks aren’t ready to come to an agreement right when free agency opens. Collins turned down a four-year, $90M+ extension offer from Atlanta last offseason and will likely end up reaching a deal worth north of $100M with the team this week. However, until the two sides reach an agreement, the door is open for something unexpected to happen.

