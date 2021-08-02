Cancel
The Bachelorette: Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams to Co-Host Again Next Season — How Are They Doing So Far?

The Bachelorette is handing out more roses to its dynamic hosting duo: Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will return to host the ABC reality hit next season , our sister site Variety reports.

Bristowe and Adams, both former Bachelorettes themselves, took over hosting duties this season from ousted host Chris Harrison; he left the franchise in June after he sparked controversy by defending Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell after photos surfaced of her attending an Antebellum party. Bristowe and Adams made their hosting debut in June and have helped guide current Bachelorette Katie Thurston through her journey, which wraps up next week.

Michelle Young, who also vied for Matt James’ heart along with Katie in the most recent season of The Bachelor , will star in the next season of The Bachelorette , which recently started production, according to Variety . Her season is slated to debut on ABC this fall.

The summer spinoff Bachelor in Paradise will replace Harrison with a rotating roster of guest hosts when it returns Monday, Aug. 16 at 8/7c, including David Spade, Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass and Lil Jon. A new host for The Bachelor , though, which is expected to return to ABC early next year, has not yet been announced.

But we want your take on this, Bachelor Nation. How are Kaitlyn and Tayshia doing as Bachelorette hosts so far? Give them a grade in our poll, and then hit the comments to share your thoughts.

