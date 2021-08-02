Louisiana hospital brings in outside help with surge
One of Louisiana's largest hospitals brought in nearly three dozen health care workers from across the country Monday to help treat COVID-19 patients. (Aug. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. . You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/8eb86b5c58cc4191aed609ac0e7423a3.www.swiowanewssource.com
Comments / 0