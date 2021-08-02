Cancel
MLB

Cleveland-Toronto Runs

 5 days ago

Indians third. Myles Straw singles to left field. Amed Rosario singles to second base. Myles Straw to second. Jose Ramirez pops out to shortstop to Marcus Semien. Franmil Reyes walks. Harold Ramirez singles to right field. Franmil Reyes to second. Amed Rosario out at home. Myles Straw scores. Oscar Mercado singles to left center field, advances to 2nd. Harold Ramirez to third. Franmil Reyes scores. Throwing error by Teoscar Hernandez. Owen Miller lines out to second base to Cavan Biggio.

