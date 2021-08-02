Mecklenburg County reaches grim COVID-19 milestone: 1,000 deaths

Mecklenburg County health leaders say a sad milestone was reached Monday in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

According to the official Twitter account for the county government, 1,000 people have died of COVID-19 as of August 2, 2021. A statement from county Public Health Director Gibbie Harris was tweeted out, urging more people to get vaccinated against the virus.

"We are saddened to mark the 1,000th COVID-19 death in Mecklenburg County. We extend our condolences to all of our residents and community members who have lost loved ones, friends and colleagues during the pandemic," Harris' statement read. "If you have not yet gotten the vaccine, please get it now. It will help protect you, your family, your friends and our community."

The announcement comes days after county health leaders reported a spike in COVID-19 cases. On July 29, more than 3,200 new cases were reported, the highest count since late February 2021. In June, daily case counts were below 300.

Messaging about the importance of getting vaccinated may just be working as the spread of the new delta variant of the virus spreads. Even then, health leaders warn 50% of eligible North Carolinians still haven't gotten any COVID-19 shots.

