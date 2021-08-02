YOUR VIEW: Re-elect Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu

The November election is now 3 months away, but it is not too soon to talk about why we need to re-elect our current leadership team. In the early and most uncertain days of Covid-19, our city needed a leader able to reassure and guide us through some of the darkest days in modern history. Someone poised to take on the challenges of a global pandemic. Luckily we had one. Mayor Ellen Zoppo Sassu, along with City leadership, immediately focused on ensuring a clean, safe city, a prompt emergency response and economic recovery.