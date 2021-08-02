Cancel
Whitley City, KY

Free camping offered in part of Big South Fork park

By Associated Press
wymt.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONEIDA, Tenn. (AP) - Visitors to Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area can enjoy some free camping this week to celebrate the first anniversary of the signing of the Great American Outdoors Act. The park will offer free backcountry camping permits as well as free camping at Alum Ford Campground on Wednesday. Alum Ford Campground is in the Kentucky portion of the park, 7 miles west of Whitley City. The park says the Great American Outdoors Act aims to address a backlog of maintenance at national parks, forests, wildlife refuges, recreation areas and American Indian schools.

www.wymt.com

Comments / 0

