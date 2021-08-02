Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Covid restrictions and screens linked to myopia in children, study shows

By
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ll7E5_0bFg5gtv00
Child on laptop Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA

Spending more time indoors and on screens because of Covid restrictions may be linked to an increased rate of short-sightedness in children, researchers say.

The study, which looked at two groups of children aged six to eight in Hong Kong, is the latest to suggest that lockdowns and other restrictions may have taken a toll on eyesight: data from more than 120,000 children of a similar age in China, published earlier this year , suggested a threefold increase in the prevalence of shortsightedness, or myopia, in 2020.

Related: Concerns grow for children’s health as screen times soar during Covid crisis

Dr Jason Yam of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, a co-author of the new study, said “near work” – such as reading, writing or watching TV – is believed to be a risk factor for myopia, while increased outdoor time has been consistently shown to have a protective role.

However, Covid restrictions had kept many indoors. “In Hong Kong, schools were closed for months, and even recreational facilities such as playgrounds, sports grounds, and even outdoor campsites and country parks were shut,” Yam said.

Small living spaces and a paucity of private outdoor spaces meant many families had no choice but to stay home or stay indoors. “Naturally, more time was spent on reading, watching television, or using computers, smartphones, or other digital devices,” he added.

Writing in the British Journal of Ophthalmology , Yam and colleagues report how they recruited one group of schoolchildren in 2015, and another group between 1 December 2019 and 24 January 2020, when the pandemic began. The former group was followed up after three years, the latter after eight months.

As well as carrying out eye examinations, the team asked children about the amount of time they spent outdoors and on screens and doing other near work.

The results, from 709 children in the Covid-era group and 1,084 in the pre-Covid-era group, reveal that short-sightedness was more common in the latter group, with about one in three children developing myopia over the three years, compared with about one in five of the Covid-era group developing it over eight months.

However, after taking into account the follow-up duration of each cohort, the team found an estimated annual incidence of myopia of almost 30% in the Covid-era group, compared with just under 12% in the pre-Covid era group, suggesting a 2.5-fold increase in myopia incidence during the pandemic.

Related: How to help your children make the most of their screen time

The study also revealed dramatic changes in outdoor time between recruitment and follow-up of the Covid-era group, falling from about 75 minutes a day to 24 after Covid restrictions were introduced. Over the same period, the children’s time on near work, including use of screens, rose from just under 3.5 hours a day to about 8 hours per day.

“Our study showed that less time spent outdoors and more time spent on near work, including screen time, is associated with faster progression in short-sightedness, or myopia, which sounds like an innocuous condition but can actually predispose one to multiple ocular complications and increase risk of irreversible vision loss later in life,” said Yam.

While it is not clear whether the results would hold for children in the UK, not least because levels of myopia are known to be particularly high in industrialised areas of East Asia , Yam said the nationwide stay-at-home mandates in the UK, and likely increases in near work or screen time, means they could be similar.

James Wolffsohn, professor of optometry at Aston University, who was not involved in the research, told the Guardian that at least nine studies have so far had identified an increase in myopia progression during the pandemic, with one suggesting this was partially reversed after lockdown.

Wolffsohn said the Hong Kong study had limitations, including that the comparison of the groups is made difficult by different follow-up periods and it is known that myopia progression reduces as children get older. But, he added: “Read in conjunction with the other papers identified, the strength of evidence is quite marked.”

Comments / 15

The Guardian

The Guardian

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myopia#Aston University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
AnimalsThe Guardian

‘Olympian’ bat killed by cat after record flight from UK to Russia

A tiny record-breaking “Olympian” bat flew more than 1,200 miles from London to Russia but ended up being killed by a cat. The female Nathusius’ pipistrelle bat, weighing only 8g, was found on the ground after her 1,254-mile journey, after being attacked by the cat. She was rescued by a...
Public SafetyThe Guardian

Reputed mafia ‘godmother’ arrested at Rome airport

A reputed top Naples crime syndicate boss was arrested as she was about to board a flight to Spain, Italian authorities said. The interior minister, Luciana Lamorgese, praised the arrest of Maria Licciardi, 70, by Carabinieri officers on the orders of Naples prosecutors. Police from the paramilitary Carabinieri’s special operations...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Almost 70% of Doctors Say COVID-19 Vaccine Rates Would Be Higher If They Could Administer to Their Own Patients, New Survey Shows

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2021-- With variants on the rise and the continued need for vaccinations, a new global survey of physicians finds that many doctors believe that they may be the key to boosting vaccination rates as they are an important source of information, comfort, and reassurance for COVID-19 vaccine-reluctant patients. In Sermo’s most recent COVID-19 Real Time Barometer survey, nearly 70% of physicians said that if they could administer the vaccine to reluctant patients themselves, they believe patients would feel more comfortable about getting vaccinated. Additionally, nearly half of physicians surveyed said that their ability to discuss the benefits of vaccination and answer patient’s questions during appointments could help increase patients’ willingness to get vaccinated.
Miami, FLClick10.com

Flu shot protects against severe COVID effects, study finds

The flu shot may carry some protection against severe effects of COVID-19, according to a study published Tuesday by physician-scientists at the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine. By analyzing data from patients around the world, researchers found that the flu shot reduces the risk of stroke, sepsis and...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, Your COVID Symptoms Could Be Different, Study Says

The Delta variant has managed to quickly reverse the major progress the U.S. had made toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain has spread quickly across the country, pushing the national daily case average above the highest point recorded last summer. Unfortunately, mounting data also shows that the variant can cause rare breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people, even though the risk of severe disease or death is almost entirely eliminated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Now that vaccinated people are on high alert again about contracting the virus, it's time to get reacquainted with the symptoms of COVID, especially because some have changed, potentially due to the Delta variant. And there are also some differences in COVID symptoms among unvaccinated versus vaccinated people. The signs that you're sick with the virus can even change based on how many shots you've received, according to data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study in the U.K.
Public HealthBangor Daily News

Study shows masks can prevent COVID-19

Mayo Clinic researchers recently published a study that shows the proper use of masks reduces the spread of respiratory droplets. The findings strongly support the protective value and effectiveness of widespread mask use and maintaining physical distance in reducing the spread of COVID-19. Do face masks work at preventing COVID-19...
Mental HealthWANE-TV

Study: COVID-19 linked to lower IQ

(KPIX) – A new report from the United Kingdom shows why you don’t want COVID-19 to rip through communities. Researchers are now detecting a significant relationship between a COVID infection and a drop in IQ. The impact is even seen among those never hospitalized. A year ago, Rosie Flores from...
POTUSNPR

A Woman Died Of COVID After Contracting 2 Variants At The Same Time, Researchers Say

The patient came to the hospital because she was repeatedly falling down. She was breathing fine, and her blood oxygen levels were good. But tests showed that the 90-year-old Belgian woman had COVID-19 — and not just one strain, but two variants of the virus. She died at the hospital in just five days after her respiratory system rapidly deteriorated.
SciencePosted by
Fox News

Cholesterol drug cuts coronavirus infection by 70%, researchers find

A drug meant to treat cholesterol was found to reduce coronavirus infection by 70% in lab studies, with researchers calling for additional clinical trials among hospitalized COVID-19 patients. A team of researchers from the U.K. and Italy published findings in the Frontiers in Pharmacology journal Friday, finding that fenofibrate and...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...

Comments / 15

Community Policy