OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how much we rely on our Internet connections, making access to fast and reliable Internet service even more critical. For too long, many rural Canadians have lacked access to high-speed Internet, impacting their ability to work, learn and keep in touch with family and friends. The pandemic has made addressing this divide even more urgent. That's why the governments of Canada and Ontario are accelerating their investments in broadband infrastructure.