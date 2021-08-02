When the TV hit ‘Yellowstone’ returns, Piper Perabo will play a ‘protester from Portland’

A local Native American leader is calling on the Portland Winterhawks to acknowledge the racist imagery of their old logo in an effort toward unity and progress. Paul Lumley, executive director of the Native American Youth and Family Center in Portland, met with a Winterhawks representative this week to reopen a dialogue that had started in the spring. Lumley declined to say who he met with, but said the representative wanted to better understand why the Winterhawks’ old logo caused pain to the Native American community. They also discussed the history of racism and logos.