When the TV hit ‘Yellowstone’ returns, Piper Perabo will play a ‘protester from Portland’
When Season 3 of “Yellowstone” ended, on Aug. 23 of last year, the hit show left fans wondering about a series of jaw-dropping cliffhangers. Would John Dutton (Kevin Costner), patriarch of the powerful Montana ranching family, recover after being shot? Did his daughter, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), survive the bomb explosion at her office? And did son Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) make it through a gun battle with would-be assassins?www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 2