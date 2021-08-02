Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

When the TV hit ‘Yellowstone’ returns, Piper Perabo will play a ‘protester from Portland’

By Kristi Turnquist
Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Season 3 of “Yellowstone” ended, on Aug. 23 of last year, the hit show left fans wondering about a series of jaw-dropping cliffhangers. Would John Dutton (Kevin Costner), patriarch of the powerful Montana ranching family, recover after being shot? Did his daughter, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), survive the bomb explosion at her office? And did son Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) make it through a gun battle with would-be assassins?

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 2

The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
54K+
Followers
28K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Grimes
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Piper Perabo
Person
Kelly Reilly
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#The Paramount Network#Paramount#Twitter#Senate#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
NHLPosted by
The Oregonian

Native American leader calls on Portland Winterhawks to acknowledge the past, denounce old logo

A local Native American leader is calling on the Portland Winterhawks to acknowledge the racist imagery of their old logo in an effort toward unity and progress. Paul Lumley, executive director of the Native American Youth and Family Center in Portland, met with a Winterhawks representative this week to reopen a dialogue that had started in the spring. Lumley declined to say who he met with, but said the representative wanted to better understand why the Winterhawks’ old logo caused pain to the Native American community. They also discussed the history of racism and logos.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

August brings live music to Oregon wineries

Music can relax, heal and inspire. To paraphrase a thought from British composer Edward Elgar, music is all around us. Take what you need. Fortunately for those in need, August brings a jam-packed schedule of live shows to local wineries. I picked out five shows for your consideration. If any of them occur at a winery you haven’t visited before, get out there and explore new territory.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Oregonian

How to watch ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ finale on Disney+

The first season of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” is coming to an end this week. The season finale will be available to stream on Disney+ on Friday, August 6. “The Mysterious Benedict Society,” based on a popular young adult book series by Trenton Lee Stewart, stars Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, Mystic Inscho, Seth Carr, Marta Kessler and Emmy DeOliveira.

Comments / 2

Community Policy