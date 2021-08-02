Cancel
DNVR Broncos Podcast: Teddy Bridgewater bounces back, narrows gap with Drew Lock in QB competition

By Andrew Mason
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s an “even Steven” QB competition, and Mase and RK break down what that means as the Broncos prepare to crank up the intensity with full-pad practices!. Andrew Mason has covered the NFL for 22 seasons and the Broncos for 17. Over the years, he has contributed Broncos content to CBS Sports, The Sporting News, The New York Times and the Broncos' official website. He also worked three seasons with NFL.com and two years with the Carolina Panthers' official site. He is the author of "Tales from the Denver Broncos Sideline" and he lives in Denver with his wife and daughter.

Andrew Mason
Mase
