‘Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’: Eileen Davidson Joins Peacock Limited Series

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Deadline
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Peacock’s Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem will bring back Eileen Davidson, who is the latest Days of Our Lives alum to join the limited series. She will join Lisa Rinna, Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, Jackée Harry, James Reynolds and others. The limited series is set over a long...

