Loons look for new striker Hunou to step up

The winless streak continued for Houston Dynamo FC who made the trip to Q2 Stadium to take on Austin FC. The Dynamo were without several players due to health and safety protocols, but after going down a goal, they would go down a man. Despite initially managing the game well, the demands of playing with 10 men and with Austin possessing deep in the Dynamo half for length stretches of time led to a 3-2 win for Austin. They put the pressure on the home side with a late goal, but it wasn’t enough to get a point.