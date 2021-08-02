Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. MDT

New Mexico tries carrot-stick approach to boost vaccinationSANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The state of New Mexico is moving forward with a carrot-and-stick approach to immunizations against COVID-19 with a renewed $100 payout to newly vaccinated residents. That offer started on Monday and remains in effect through the end of August. The strategy was pioneered by New Mexico for several days in June, with about 25,000 eligible participants. The state's $5 million sweepstakes prize for one vaccinated resident is scheduled to be awarded on Saturday. President Joe Biden has recommended that more states use cash payments to break through plateaus in vaccination rates. A immunization mandate for vaccine-eligible state workers takes effect Tuesday.