Cooler Weather Wont Last Long!

After Mother Nature put us in the blast furnace last week, we get some comfortable weather to kick off the first full week of August! Temperatures stay in the 80s the next few days, well shy of the average high in the low 90s. While we could see a few showers today, particularly south of the Tennessee river, things look fairly dry this week overall. Our dewpoints drop into a more comfortable range today and Tuesday before things start to get a bit more sticky by the end of the week.