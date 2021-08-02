Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Cooler Weather Wont Last Long!

By Alex Puckett
WHNT-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Mother Nature put us in the blast furnace last week, we get some comfortable weather to kick off the first full week of August! Temperatures stay in the 80s the next few days, well shy of the average high in the low 90s. While we could see a few showers today, particularly south of the Tennessee river, things look fairly dry this week overall. Our dewpoints drop into a more comfortable range today and Tuesday before things start to get a bit more sticky by the end of the week.

whnt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Elk City, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

Moist, cooler weather keeps fires in check

More gusty winds and intermittent thunderstorms swept through the region Friday, but no measurable precipitation was reported over the Dixie and Jumbo fires areas located 15 miles south of Elk City. While the fire didn’t receive any rain, the cooling pattern and residual moisture in the air subdued fire activity.
Longs, SCPosted by
Longs (SC) Weather Channel

Longs Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Longs: Saturday, August 7: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Sunday, August 8: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight; Monday,
Huntsville, ALWHNT-TV

Scattered heavy storms through Saturday evening, a little more sunshine for Sunday

Locally-heavy storms rumbled across North Alabama and Tennessee Saturday leaving behind some healthy rainfall totals and cooler air! One rain gauge near Huntsville International Airport (Intermodal Facility) registered 1.18″ of rain since midnight. Saturday afternoon’s storms thin out this evening; patchy thick fog develops overnight as temperatures settle into the upper 60s and lower 70s through Sunday morning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy