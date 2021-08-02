Cancel
Champaign County, IL

Champaign County Recorder of Deeds warms homeowners about scam

WCIA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Recorder of Deeds is warning people about a scam that has been going around the community. Recorder of Deeds Mike Ingram said the scam comes in the form of letters. “The letters, originating from fake-but-trying-to-sound-official places like ‘Local Records Office’ in Pekin, or ‘Records Recovery Services’ in Naperville, do not appear to be attempts to phish any information from homeowners. Rather, it is just an attempt by the sender to insert themselves into the middle between the Recorder’s office and the homeowner in order to make some quick money.”

