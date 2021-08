The Missouri Tigers must find a new athletics director as Jim Sterk is set to move on from Mizzou. The folks over in Columbia are about to be busy after Jim Sterk (along with Mizzou) made the decision for Sterk to leave the Missouri Tigers. Sterk, previously Mizzou’s athletics director, will be moving on and leaves a little bit of uncertainty behind him as the Southeastern Conference is on the verge of expansion.