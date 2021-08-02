Why Kalamazoo Is the Best Place to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse

How often do you hear "I appreciate you"? Theo & Stacy's is putting their money where their mouth is and closing for a week to give everyone a paid vacation. We've seen so many stories lately of how restaurants are struggling to find good workers to fill positions. Hours are sometimes limited and your quality of service may vary. (That doesn't mean you shouldn't tip.) Some are even closing earlier or altogether for a short time to give everyone a break. Theo & Stacy's has said "challenge accepted," and is giving the entire staff a week off- paid in full. A Facebook post reads,