Kalamazoo, MI

Why Kalamazoo Is the Best Place to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse

By Bobby Guy
1077 WRKR
1077 WRKR
 5 days ago
Not that there's any good place to be during armageddon, but Kalamazoo-ites are well-provisioned to pull through if the undead begin ravaging the country. Zombie hoards marauding across Michigan and the country would be bad. Living in Kalamazoo gives you a good chance to be a survivor. To stay alive after a catastrophe requires access to safe drinking water, health care, fuel and firepower. Oh, and crowds might be a bad thing; there's no such thing as safety in numbers if the undead are shuffling about.

1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Kalamazoo, MI
1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo’s Big Banana Car Giving Rides All Weekend 8/6-8

For those of you who have never ridden in the Big Banana Car that you've no doubt seen all over the Southwest Michigan area, it's really something you at least have to experience once. This weekend however may be the only time this year that you'll get the opportunity to. This weekend, The Big Banana Car will be returning to the Frosty Boy on Gull Road in Kalamazoo to give rides on Friday (Aug 6th) Noon-9 p.m., Saturday (Aug 7th) Noon-9 p.m., and Sunday (Aug 8th) Noon-9 p.m.
Kalamazoo, MI
1077 WRKR

Gull Road Roundabout Is Open, And It’s Dipsy Doodle Fancy

(Roundabout lyrics ©Jon Anderson / Steve James Howe Warner Chappell Music, Inc, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC) The Michigan Department of Transportation said they'd be done constructing the Gull Road Roundabout on/or about August 1st, and the new roundabout at Gull Road (M-343) and G Avenue in Comstock Township has opened.
Kalamazoo, MI
1077 WRKR

This Kalamazoo Restaurant Is Closing for all the Right Reasons

How often do you hear "I appreciate you"? Theo & Stacy's is putting their money where their mouth is and closing for a week to give everyone a paid vacation. We've seen so many stories lately of how restaurants are struggling to find good workers to fill positions. Hours are sometimes limited and your quality of service may vary. (That doesn't mean you shouldn't tip.) Some are even closing earlier or altogether for a short time to give everyone a break. Theo & Stacy's has said "challenge accepted," and is giving the entire staff a week off- paid in full. A Facebook post reads,
Indiana State
1077 WRKR

Cheese Sold in Michigan and Indiana Recalled for Health Risk Concerns

Recalled cheese sold in Michigan and Indiana could pose a significant health risk. Natural Way Cheese is voluntarily recalling all cheese products produced by the company between June 2, 2021, and August 2, 2021, because the products were not pasteurized according to legal requirements and do not meet labeling requirements or aging times for raw milk cheese, as outlined in Michigan’s Manufacturing Milk Law.
Kalamazoo, MI
1077 WRKR

A Kalamazoo Man Is Virtually Forgotten, But His Cars and Guitars Are Unforgettable

I know it's hard to believe, but at one time auto designers, stylists if you wish, were rock stars. Names like Harley Earl, Ferdinand Porsche, Dick Teague, Carroll Shelby, Raymond Loewy, and many, many more, designed and molded so much sheet metal into shapes that made our hearts race. And one of those rock stars had a connection to Kalamazoo and also to rock and roll history. And chances are you've never even heard of him.
Michigan State
1077 WRKR

West Michigan Man Catches Alligator in Sewage Pond

There are animals you expect to see in West Michigan ponds: fish, turtles, ducks... but definitely NOT an alligator. Well, an alligator is exactly what Andy Bills, who works for the Stanton Department of Public Works, spotted in a sewage pond in the southern part of the city on Sunday, Fox 17 reports.
Michigan State
1077 WRKR

It Will Cost $4B To Fix Michigan Bridges-MDOT

MDOT has stated that no bridges are ever left open if they are unsafe for drivers to cross. However, Michigan Department of Transportation recently provided an update on just how bad some of our bridges are in the state. Jonathan Bruimsna, a bridge engineer with MDOT told WOOD TV,. "The...
South Haven, MI
1077 WRKR

The 2021 South Haven Blueberry Festival

People in Michigan are always talking about how great our cherries are. Several of us even try to make it out to Traverse City every year for the Cherry Festival. Well, it's time for all of the Michigan cherries to step aside and give the blueberries time to shine. We're in the middle of blueberry season and there's no better way to celebrate it then going to a blueberry festival!
MLB
1077 WRKR

Detroit Tigers’ Farm Team in Erie, PA Is Reuniting ‘The One-ders’

This could be one fun road trip next month. The Wonders are going back to Erie, PA!. The Detroit Tigers' farm club in Erie, PA is hosting the band The Wonders from the 1996 classic 'That Thing You Do' for a promotion on Saturday night, September 4th. (And that's Labor Day weekend. As my son said. "Sounds like a road trip.")
Travel
1077 WRKR

An 8-Year-Old’s First Visit To Cedar Point

I took my 8-year-old son to Cedar Point for his very first time and I learned one thing from my son, he is a daredevil. I have been going to Cedar Point for so long, I can remember when the Blue Streak was the big coaster, then the Cork Screw, the Magnum and so on. The Point has come along way since I was a kid and you can literally spend an entire day just riding roller coasters alone.
Michigan State
1077 WRKR

20 Places You Told Us Have Great Customer Service in Southwest Michigan

Customer service is a tricky thing. Everyone has their own definition, and if go on sites like Yelp, you quickly realize, there's a ton of people with axes to grind and own agendas. But let's get back to the positive. In a year where finding good people to work is very challenging, there are people who stand out, who go the "extra mile", businesses that understand that make there customer happy is Job 1.

